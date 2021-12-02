Man arrested for sexually assaulting blind woman in Cupertino: Sheriff

CUPERTINO, Calif. (KRON) – A man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a blind woman in Cupertino earlier this year, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation led to the suspect’s identity, 29-year-old Bernard Mejia-Ortiz of San Mateo.

On Thursday, Dec. 2, Mejia-Ortiz was found by the San Mateo Police Department. He was booked into the San Mateo County Jail on sexual battery and false imprisonment charges.

Officers thank the community for their help leading to the suspect’s identification and the San Mateo Police Department for taking him into custody.

Earlier this year, on May 5, a legally blind woman was walking to work near Stevens Creek Boulevard at North Stelling Road in Cupertino when a man approached her, according to authorities.

The suspect made flirty comments to her and she ‘politely declined,’ officials say.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect later approached the woman again in a public parking lot in broad daylight.

Officials say the suspect held the woman against her will and sexually assaulted her.

When witnesses approached the two, he ran away and left the area in a car.