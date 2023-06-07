HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KRON) – The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 70-year-old man for sexually assaulting a minor dating back to approximately 30 years ago.

Back in June 2022, detectives began investigating a case involving a minor who was sexually assaulted over the span of three years by a family member. The suspect was identified as Manuel Cortes of San Francisco, who was located and arrested on Tuesday, police said.

He was booked on a no bail warrant into Maguire Correctional Facility on one charge of sexually molesting a child under 14-years-old. Due to the crime being 30-years-old, it is unknown if there are any other victims, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Cousenes at 650-363-4066 or Detective Chong at 650-599-1516.