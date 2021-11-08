Man arrested for shattering car windows, threatening officers in Palo Alto: Police

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – A man has been arrested for vandalizing cars in a shopping center parking lot and then threatening to shoot officers, according to the Palo Alto Police Department.

Around 1:46 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, authorities were contacted by security from the Stanford Shopping Center about a man being a disturbance.

Security guards say the man was yelling at and threatening shoppers, in addition to spitting on the store windows.

Police officers responded to the shopping center located at 180 El Camino Real.

The man did not cooperate with officers and said he was waiting for his ride-share, police say.

According to officials, the man, identified as 32-year-old Reece Logan Hauf from Campbell, ran into the parking lot and began swinging a metal water bottle, shattering two cars back windows.

Police began chasing Hauf when he reached into his pocket. He claimed he had a gun and threatened officers that he would shoot and kill them.

Hauf climbed to a second-floor balcony and officers worked to de-escalate the incident.

Police say he refused to comply leading officers to throw pepper ball rounds at a wall near Hauf.

When that didn’t work, police fired a ‘less-lethal projectile weapon’ at him and hit him in the hip.

Hauf surrendered and was arrested — Police say he did not have any weapons on him.

Officials took Hauf to a hospital for medical clearance before being booked at the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Hauf had a visible hip injury and no officers were injured.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the police at (650) 329-2413.