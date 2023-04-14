(KRON) — A suspect was taken into custody on Thursday after a Vallejo woman was shot on April 4, the Vallejo Police Department said.

The shooting happened at about 2:19 a.m. on the 100 block of Rounds Street. The pregnant victim was taken to a local hospital, received medical attention and gave birth to the baby, police said.

The mother and the baby are recovering. Police said the newborn was not injured.

VPD confirmed that Anthony Pratt was the suspect in the shooting and obtained a warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody after he was spotted in Vallejo at 7:11 p.m. on Thursday.

While a suspect is in custody, police are still asking anyone with information to contact Officer William Carpenter at (707) 651-7146 or William.Carpenter@cityofvallejo.net.