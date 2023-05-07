VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested after walking into the Vallejo Police Department and smoking meth along with carrying a replica firearm and knife on Wednesday, the police department said.

A man walked into VPD’s lobby armed with a firearm and fixed-blade knife in the front of his waistband. He demanded to speak to an officer. While the man waited for police services, he smoked methamphetamine from a pipe, police said.

Officers were immediately notified and made contact with the male by commanding him to lie on the ground. After the man refused the orders, a VPD officer tackled and arrested him. The firearm was later discovered to be a replica firearm, police said.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The man received medical clearance before being transported to jail.