(KRON) — A man was arrested on Monday after he was accused of intentionally causing two car crashes and running over another person’s foot, the Mountain View Police Department said. All three incidents purportedly happened on Monday.

Officers first learned of a road rage incident on California Street at 9 p.m. MVPD said the suspect threatened the victim, and 911 dispatchers advised the victim to drive to the police station.

The victim told officers that the suspect used a gold Toyota sedan to chase down his car and ram it. That vehicle was reported to have been involved in a similar assault on Central Expressway and Moffett Boulevard at about 10:30 a.m.

Officers located the sedan and conducted a traffic stop on the 1900 block of California Street. The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Homero Topete. The victim of the Central Expressway assault identified Topete as the suspect.

After Topete was detained, officers learned of another hit-and-run on the 2000 block of California Street at 3:30 on Monday. MVPD said Topeto ran over someone’s foot at an apartment complex and yelled at the victim before driving away. The victim, who was at a local hospital, confirmed that Topete was the person who hit him.

Topete was arrested for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and a felony count of hit-and-run resulting in injury.