SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A man has been arrested in Santa Rosa for a stabbing and attempted carjacking on Wednesday evening, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Around 4:15 p.m., police arrived in the area of 2760 Cleveland Ave. at a Motel 6 following reports of an assault.

A witness told police that two unknown men were fighting.

An officer arrived to find a 56-year-old transient man with blood on his face and head.

Investigators say it appears that the suspect was not provoked and attacked the man in front of a motel room. They say he stabbed the victim multiple times with a box cutter.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say neither the victim nor the suspect was staying at the motel.

50-year-old transient Stephen Fink, who was identified as the suspect, ran out of the motel parking lot and tried to carjack a Honda Civic heading northbound on Cleveland Ave.

At this time, it is unknown if Fink tried to get the driver out of the car through the side door or the window.

A Santa Rosa Police K-9, Ace, was deployed and bit one of Fink’s legs. That is when the driver accelerated, which led to Fink letting go of the Honda door, police say.

Fink was dragged about 200 feet before officers attempted to calm him down. Police say Fink refused to comply and punched and kicked the officers and Ace.

Authorities say Fink spit on the officers and tried to bite them. Officers were eventually able to restrain Fink and arrest him.

Ace was taken to a veterinary hospital to be treated for cuts on his paws. He has since been released back to his handler.

Officials say one officer was treated at the hospital but was later released.

Fink was also treated at a hospital for injuries from Ace and from being dragged by the car.

