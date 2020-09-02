Man arrested for stabbing grandfather to death: Santa Cruz officials

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – An elderly man has died after being stabbed to death by his grandson, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office says.
First responders responded to the stabbing on September 1st around 6:45 pm where they found an 80-year-old man with a stab wound on his neck.
He was taken to Dominican Hospital and pronounced dead.
Officials found the victim’s grandson, 28-year-old Phillip Talyansky at the home. Talyansky was arrested and booked into jail.
