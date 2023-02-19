The city of Antioch, Calif. police department logo. (Photo courtesy of the Antioch Police Department)

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a victim in the stomach Friday morning, according to the Antioch Police Department.

Shortly after 9 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 4800 block of Chism Way. Two males were holding a male subject down as officers arrived, police said.

One of the males holding down the subject was suffering from a “significant stab wound” to his stomach. The male subject held down was identified as Johnnie Ray Bryce, 54, APD said.

After video evidence and witness statements, officers learned Bryce was seen by residents “casing” vehicles on the street and in driveways. Some residents confronted Bryce and he responded by brandishing a knife and eventually stabbing one resident in the stomach, police said.

Other residents chased after Bryce and held him to the ground as police arrived. Officers placed Bryce into custody and found suspected methamphetamine, burglary tools and an ammunition round in his possession.

The victim who was stabbed in the stomach was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.