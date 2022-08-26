SAN MATEO, Calif, (KRON) — A man was arrested overnight on Friday in connection to stalking his ex-girlfriend over the course of several months, the San Mateo Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The subject was identified as 41-year-old Brisbane resident Tiray Jamar Brewer.

According to the ex-girlfriend, Brewer had been stalking her since Feb. 2022. Police said Brewer had been calling her multiple times a day, peeped through her window, took her phone, and made death threats to her and her family.

On Thursday night around 11 p.m., Brewer called the victim again and told her he was driving to San Mateo to shoot her and anyone in her house. San Mateo police were notified of the situation and began to search for Brewer.

An officer later found Brewer parked on the should of Hwy 101 northbound at the intersection of CA-92. Police said it appeared Brewer was coming from the victim’s neighborhood and driving towards his home in Brisbane, adding he was “heavily intoxicated” while driving the vehicle.

Police searched Brewer’s van and found a baseball bat and four knives, along with $10,000 of fake cash. A photo posted by San Mateo PD (above) shows multiple wallets and phones were also recovered.

Brewer is facing charges for stalking and driving under the influence. He was taken to jail.