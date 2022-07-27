MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — The Mill Valley Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday who stole 21 bottles of wine from a local grocery store, it said in a Facebook post. The suspect was also found to be in possession of several drugs.

The suspect left the store in a vehicle after stealing the wine, police said. An officer saw the vehicle on Shoreline Highway, and the suspect drove into oncoming traffic at a high rate of speed to avoid the officer.

The driver was later found in the driveway of a home on Tennessee Valley Road. Police said they found the 21 bottles of wine, along with cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine and Xanax.

Police did not identify the suspect but said he has a “long history” of committing similar crimes in Marin and Mill Valley. MVPD also said there have been three incidents in the past three days where officers found fentanyl.