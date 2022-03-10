ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – A man has been arrested in connection to stealing a car with a child inside last month, according to the Alameda Police Department.

Around 7:46 p.m. on Feb. 25, police responded to the 1200 bock of Broadway following a report of a child abduction and vehicle theft.

Officers worked to quickly find the child nearby.

Authorities were able to identify the person responsible with the help of video cameras and technology.

On Thursday morning, police officers, along with the United States Marshals Service, conducted a search and arrest warrant at the person’s home.

Authorities were able to recover items that belonged to the victim and the adult male suspect was taken into custody for multiple felony charges.

The police department posted to Facebook saying, “We would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Service, Oakland Police Department, and the APD personnel who assisted with this case. We would also like to thank the community members who submitted video footage that helped support our investigation.”