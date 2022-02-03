Man arrested for stealing car with grandmother, 1-year-old inside: San Mateo police

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – A man has been arrested after stealing a car with a grandmother and one-year-old inside, according to the San Mateo Police Department.

Around 10:43 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to Palm and 9th Avenues following reports of a kidnapping.

Police say a woman had parked her car on the 200 block of 4th Ave.

Investigators learned that the woman had parked her car and left the keys in the ignition. Her mother and one-year-old daughter were also in the car while she and her husband went into a store.

Police say the grandmother called the woman saying that someone stole the car.

The car was found on the 800 block of B Street with both the mother and child safe inside.

The grandmother identified the man walking away as the suspect and police arrested him.

47-year-old Kiarash Rezaee was booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

Police released helpful tips to protect your car from being stolen: