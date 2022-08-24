NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested on August 19 for stealing items from storage buildings in Novato, the Novato Police Department (NPD) announced in a press release on Wednesday. Allen David Morgan, 48, was arrested for the crime.

NPD officers responded to the 100 block of Roblar Drive at 6:30 p.m. on August 19 for the report of a burglary in progress at a commercial building. The caller reported that a man hopped a fence and was stealing items from storage buildings.

Officers searched the area and the man was found hiding in bushes, NPD said. He was taken into custody near the end of Pamaron Way.

Morgan had property that was stolen from storage units on Pamaron Way and another business on Commercial Boulevard that had also been burglarized. He was booked into jail for burglary and possession of stolen property.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

NPD provided the following tips to avoid getting burglarized: