PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Petaluma have arrested a man in connection to stealing lottery tickets and cash from two North Bay gas stations.

On March 18, officers responded to the Speedway Gas station in the 2600 block of Lakeville Highway following reports of a robbery.

The store employee told police that a man came up to the cash register and demanded that the employee open the register.

Police say the man took cash and lottery tickets before running from the station toward Casa Grande Road.

Officials say the man also told the employee that he was armed with a gun.

After reviewing surveillance video, detectives were able to identify the possible suspect. From there, the California State Parole confirmed his identity.

Around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, police attempted to contact the man who was working in San Rafael.

During that time, a similar robbery happened near that in San Rafael.

Detectives arrived at a Chevron on Second Street and saw the suspected car leaving the area. Officials followed the car from San Rafael to Richmond, where the suspect stopped at another Chevron on Cutting Blvd.

A High-Risk stop was initiated and the suspect was taken into custody.

Detectives determined that the man had stolen lottery tickets from San Rafael and claimed to have a gun.

Inside the suspects car, police found a large amount of lottery tickets, however, no firearm was located.

Police identified the man as 43-year-old William A. Kennedy Jr. of Petaluma. He was booked into the Marin County Jail for robbery.

Police continue to investigate the incident at this time.