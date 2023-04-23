DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A traffic stop led to the discovery of thousands of dollars worth of stolen cosmetics from Walgreens on Wednesday, according to the Daly City Police Department.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop near Mission Street and Templeton Avenue. The driver was a 24-year-old male of San Francisco who had two warrants for his arrest, police said.

A search of his vehicle led to police finding over $3,000 worth of stolen cosmetics and other merchandise from Walgreens.

Photo: DCPD Photo: DCPD Photo: DCPD

KRON On is streaming news live now

The driver was arrested and booked into the San Mateo Main Jail for his warrants and felony possession of stolen property, according to DCPD.