LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — The Livermore Police Department arrested a man for stealing people’s personal items at a gym, it announced on Monday. LPD did not identify the suspect, but said it was a 42-year-old man from San Jose.

Police were first made aware of the situation on June 14, when they were called to the 2600 block of Kitty Hawk Road for a theft at a gym. While the business was not named by police, there is a 24 Hour Fitness on the 2600 block of Kitty Hawk Road.

The victim told police that he got back to his locker and found that his car keys, wallet and other personal belongings had been stolen. While officers were at the gym, another man told them his credit card, car keys and personal belongings had also been taken.

On June 21, the second victim called police and told them his credit card was used at a fast food restaurant in Livermore. Police viewed surveillance video from the restaurant and traced the car’s license plate back to the man who was eventually arrested.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

Police found some of the other stolen items in the suspect’s backpack. He was booked into the Santa Rita Jail for burglary, among other charges, LPD said.