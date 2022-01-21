Man filmed stomping on duck in San Lorenzo

SAN LORENZO, Calif. (STORYFUL) — A park-goer in San Lorenzo, California, has been arrested for suspected animal abuse after being filmed stomping on and throwing a duck in San Lorenzo Community Center Park on January 15, police said.

Footage shows the suspect approached by two ducks. He proceeds to stomp on one’s head, aim a kick and eventually grabs the animal by the neck and throws it down the sidewalk.

Alameda County Sheriff’s Office described the incident as “disturbing”.

During the course of the investigation it was revealed that the suspect was a frequent visitor to the park’s duck pond. He had been seen on at least two occasions “stepping on the ducks’ wings, stomping on their heads, and grabbing at least one of them by its neck and slamming it to the ground”.