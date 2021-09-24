Man arrested for strangling woman unconscious inside Millbrae inn: Sherrif

MILLBRAE, Calif. (KRON) – A 20-year-old man has been arrested for attempting to murder a woman at a Millbrae inn on Thursday, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11:47 a.m., deputies arrived at the El Rancho Inn following reports of a physical disturbance between a man and woman — The two were romantically involved, authorities say.

Officials say they could see injuries on the woman’s torso, arms, head, and neck, in addition to bite marks on her body.

Detectives also responded to the scene and learned that the man, identified as 20-year-old DeAngelo Dove, had threatened to kill the woman while strangling her until she lost consciousness.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated.

Dove was arrested and booked at the Maguire Correctional Facility for attempted murder, felony domestic violence, felon in possession of a stun gun, and violation of a court order.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact authorities at (650) 363-4347.