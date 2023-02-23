MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — Officers with the Mountain View Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of identity theft and check fraud on Tuesday, according to police officials.

The officer made contact with a man sitting in a U-Haul truck around 1:45 a.m. The officer said he found that the man was in possession of dozens of photocopies of driver’s licenses from 10 different states as well as well as credit cards, blank checks and an unregistered gun. Officers said the suspect, Derek Bigbey, 35, was also in possession of methamphetamine as well as a printer.

Bigbey was arrested on suspicion of identity theft. While waiting, Bigbey asked if he could have a friend come pick up the U-Haul. The friend who arrived, Jeremy Edgerton, was found to have been in possession of an unregistered gun and a switchblade in his personal car.

Both suspects were arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.