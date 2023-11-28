(KRON) – Two San Francisco residents were arrested for allegedly stealing laundry detergent on Nov. 22, the Colma Police Department announced Monday.

Colma Officers were dispatched to a business in the 5000 block of Junipero Serra Boulevard on a report of a theft that occurred on Nov. 22 at approximately 8:58 a.m.

Police say they were notified that a man and a woman stole Tide detergents and fled. The two suspects were seen walking through the parking lot towards a silver Mitsubishi.

Upon arrival, police arrested the couple that matched the description that was given by the business’ loss prevention, police said.

It was determined the suspects stole approximately $119.45 worth of Tide detergents. According to police, officers conducted a consented search of the vehicle, where they found ten other Tide detergents. The female suspect confirmed the detergents were stolen from another store, police said.

According to the police investigation, the female suspect has an active restraining order on the male suspect.

The female suspect was a 20-year-old San Francisco resident. She was arrested for petty theft and conspiracy to commit a crime. The San Francisco resident was issued a citation and released from the scene.

The male suspect was a 21-year-old San Francisco resident. He was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail for petty theft, conspiracy to commit a crime, and violation of a restraining order.

Police investigation determined this was not the first time the suspects stolen from the business. The pair has stolen a combined total of approximately $2,641.25, police said. According to police, felony charges are being sent to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution against the suspects.