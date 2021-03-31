Man arrested for threatening to shoot Asians in San Francisco business

It was the suspect's second racial incident in three years.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police say they arrested a man who threatened to shoot Chinese people at a business in San Francisco.

A 42-year-old Asian woman who reported the threat said Sunday it was the third day in a row that same person came into the local business in the Tenderloin area and “caused a disruption.”

Then on Tuesday just before 6 a.m., police heard the suspect came back to the business on the 300 block of Golden Gate Avenue and found him a few blocks away.

Police identified the suspect as 45-year-old Darrell Hunter. The San Francisco Police Department is investigating the incident as a hate crime.

It’s not the first time he is connected to a racist incident.

Police said Hunter is on active probation for vandalism, after he entered a different San Francisco business in 2018 – four times in 15 days – yelling racial epithets. He has also damaged restaurant furniture.

Hunter is now facing charges of criminal threats, burglary, stalking, hate crime and probation violation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.