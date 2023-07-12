(KRON) — A man was arrested on July 4 for allegedly throwing bricks at cars in Berkeley, the city’s police department announced Wednesday.

The department received a report of a male suspect throwing bricks at several cars in the 2400 block of Blake Street. The suspect was detained shortly after officers arrived, police said.

Officers investigated the case and discovered six cars with damage. The total damage cost thousands of dollars, per police.

The Berkeley Police Department shared an image of a car with a smashed windshield from one of the bricks.