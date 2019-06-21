Man arrested in alleged hate crime in Fremont

Police in Fremont are investigating a hate crime that happened in a parking lot near Sundale Drive.

Police arrested 55-year-old John Mata.

They say he threw rocks at two men, hitting one who was wearing a traditional Muslim laced hat for men.

After that, the victim and his friend confronted Mata, and that is when police say Mata commented on the victim’s ethnicity and told them they were not allowed to be there.

