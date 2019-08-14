Live Now
Man arrested in American Canyon faces several sex abuse charges

Bay Area

AMERICAN CANYON (KRON) – A limousine driver is facing several sexual abuse charges.

43-year-old Brian Sayles was arrested Tuesday morning in American Canyon.

He is charged with rape and sexual battery with a victim under age 16.

Sayles owns a limousine service company.

He was booked at the Napa County Jail.

His bail is set at $250,000.

