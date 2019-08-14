Man arrested in American Canyon faces several sex abuse charges

AMERICAN CANYON (KRON) – A limousine driver is facing several sexual abuse charges.
43-year-old Brian Sayles was arrested Tuesday morning in American Canyon.
He is charged with rape and sexual battery with a victim under age 16.
Sayles owns a limousine service company.
He was booked at the Napa County Jail.
His bail is set at $250,000.
Latest News Headlines:
- Ghost Ship Trial: Jurors request read back of witness testimony during deliberation
- Lawmakers question possible PG&E power shutoffs during wildfires
- Families beating triple-digit heat in the East Bay
- Warriors Draymond Green is happy for Kevin Durant
- Extreme heat causes major power outage in Danville