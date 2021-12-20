Man arrested in Berkeley shooting, found with 100 fake laptops: police

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A 55-year-old man who was arrested in a shooting was found with about 100 fake Macbooks in his home, Berkeley police said.

The suspect was arrested for a shooting on the night of December 8 at San Pablo Avenue near Hearst Avenue, according to the Berkeley Police Department. Officers said multiple witnesses helped identify the man, whose name police did not reveal.

Berkeley police said they searched him home in Richmond on Dec. 17 and along with the fake laptops, they found a gun and ammunition.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged him with assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an occupied vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm, as well as a criminal enhancement for commission of a crime with a firearm, police said.

Police did not share information on the potential shooting victims.