BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — The Benicia Police Department (BPD) arrested a suspect on Wednesday who was connected to six residential burglaries. The burglaries took place in the last two months, police said.

All six incidents happened early in the morning. The suspect entered garages while homeowners were asleep and stole property, BPD said.

Police were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle using an automatic license plate reader. The owner of the vehicle had been allowing the suspect to use it. After searching the car, police found stolen property from all six residences that had been burglarized.

BPD officers located the suspect in Vallejo on Wednesday. The suspect, who was in a car, drove away from the officers at a high rate of speed and crashed into a parked car.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

The suspect attempted to escape on foot before being was caught and arrested. The recovered stolen property was returned to its rightful owners, police said. Police did not release the suspect’s name.