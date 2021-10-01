Man arrested in connection to attempted armed robbery at Lucky’s Supermarket in San Carlos

SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) – A 35-year-old man was arrested on Friday in connection to an attempted strong-arm robbery at a Lucky’s Supermarket in San Carlos, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7:31 p.m., deputies responded to the store located at 1133 Old County Road.

Officials arrived and spoke to the employee who was involved.

Investigators determined that the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Richard Scrivner, tried to buy a cart full of items with a fake credit card. When the employee confronted him, Scrivner started threatening the employee and saying he’d come back to shoot them.

Officers searched the area and found Scrivner on the 1400 block of El Camino Real.

Scrivner was arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 1-800-575-2700.