Man arrested in connection to attempted assault in Mountain View park

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) – A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Mountain View in connection to an attempted assault on Friday night, according to the Mountain View Police Department.

Authorities say a 29-year-old woman was walking and listening to a podcast in Creekside Park on Easy Street around 9:42 p.m.

A man then came up behind the woman and put his hands over her mouth, police say.

Officials say he picked her up and tried to take her but she kicked and screamed getting the attention of two people walking nearby.

The man let go of the woman when the two people began coming closer and ran away.

Police responded to the area but were not able to locate the suspect.

Around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning, a report of a prowler on Easy Street was made.

Investigators noticed a man walking away from the scene matching the description that the victim and witnesses provided after the attempted assault.

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old transient Sergio Martinez.

He was then detained and taken in for questioning.

Detectives determined that Martinez was the same man involved in the assault attempt earlier in the evening.

Martinez was arrested for attempted rape, attempted kidnapping, false imprisonment, and prowling.

“The great work between the patrol teams and the investigators brought a swift resolution to this case,” said Lt. Armando Espitia. “Our officers were alert, they pieced information together quickly, and our investigators were incredible in helping start to close out this terrifying experience. We will continue to stay vigilant and to work to keep our community safe.”