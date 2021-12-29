Man arrested in connection to Berkeley hit-and-run that injured 83-year-old woman

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – A man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run collision that injured an 83-year-old woman on Tuesday, according to the Berkeley Police Department.

Around 11:29 a.m., authorities say the woman was crossing the street at Gilman and Tenth when a car made a left-hand turn and hit her in the crosswalk.

Video footage shows the car approaching an intersection ahead of the collision.

Authorities transported the woman to a local hospital to be treated. Her current condition has not been reported at this time.

Officers on the scene were provided a description of the suspect’s car by witnesses. The car was spotted by a Parking Enforcement Officer on University Avenue.

The officer followed the car until it parked on the 1700 block of University Ave. in a hotel off-street lot.

The police department was able to track the man down, who was hiding in a hotel room.

The 58-year-old man was arrested and charged with hit-and-run causing injury, driving while unlicensed and revocation of parole.