SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — One suspect was arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts in San Mateo, police announced in a press release. The first theft was reported at approximately 3:05 a.m. in the area of Trollman Avenue near North Quebec Street where officers tried to arrest the suspects.

However, the suspects initially got away, and while searching for the suspects, the San Mateo Police Department (SMPD) received a second report of a catalytic converter theft on Trollman Avenue. The suspect car was found in the area and officers tried to initiate a traffic stop. However, a Toyota Sienna van (pictured above) drove past the traffic stop, and a car chase began.

The car chase took police from San Mateo and into Hillsborough, which ended with the right front tire being detached from the suspect vehicle, according to police. The tire bounced onto the windshield of a SMPD vehicle.

Shortly after, the van crashed into a large rock located in front of a residence on Baywood Avenue. After the collision, three suspects ran away from the scene, and two suspects got away.

Officers chased and caught the suspect, 33-year-old Oakland resident Olben Hernandez Lopez, as he was climbing a fence. Police said Lopez kicked an officer in the face and continued to fight with them on the ground.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Lopez was eventually arrested without further incident. After a search of the suspect vehicle, officers found six “freshly cut” catalytic converters, three pipes used for inhaling methamphetamine, and burglary tools. Lopez was taken to San Mateo County Jail and booked for grand theft, receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools, obstructing/resisting an executive officers, possession of drug paraphernalia, and conspiracy.

Two additional suspects remain outstanding, police said. Police did not provide any additional information on the two suspects.