(BCN) — A Cotati man was taken into custody on Thursday morning in connection with a shooting last month in Santa Rosa that sent a 31-year-old man to the hospital.

The shooting was reported about 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 in the 1400 block of Russell Avenue, where officers found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, treated and later released.

Investigators determined over the next two weeks that the shooting was related to a drug deal and happened inside a car near the intersection of Russell and Cleveland avenues.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Cotati resident Gabriel Burgess, police said. He was arrested following a traffic stop in Petaluma at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Detectives served search warrants in the 400 block of East Railroad Avenue in Cotati, and the 8700 block of Cider Springs Road in Sebastopol. Burgess was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery, and selling a controlled substance.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Santa Rosa police at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips. Information can also be provided by contacting Violent Crimes Investigations Detectives at 707-543-3595.

