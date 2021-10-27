Man arrested in connection to fatal Gilroy hit-and-run in 2020

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Gilroy last December, according to police.

Officers arrived at Jose Elias Zuniga’s home on Wednesday and arrested him for hit and run causing death, vehicular manslaughter, driving with a suspended license for DUI, and failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Around 11:32 a.m. on Dec. 6, 2020, police recieved reports that a person was hit by a car on Broadway east of Wayland Lane.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police were able to determine what car hit the pedestrian thanks to witnesses and video evidence.

A Santa Clara sheriff’s sergeant, who lives in Gilroy, spotted the car in San Jose on Dec. 7, 2020.

Police arrived on the scene and interviewed the driver and passenger.

The car was towed to the Santa Clara County Crime Lab.

Investigators conducted search warrants and interviews, analyzed surveillance video, and inspected the car.

Santa Clara County DA’s office issued a warrant for the person believed to be responsible, Jose Elias Zuniga.

Police say the victim went out for a walk on the day of the accident. He was crossing Broadway in an unpainted crosswalk when the car hit him from behind. The driver did not stop.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the police at (408) 846-0523.