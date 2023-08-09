(KRON) — Five people were arrested on Thursday after search warrants were executed in connection to a Fourth of July shooting that injured six people, the Hayward Police Department announced. Four of the five people were arrested for gun charges unrelated to the Fourth of July shooting.

The shooting happened near the 400 block of Ranker Place around 10:14 p.m., HPD said. Six people were shot after a fight escalated and at least three people began shooting.

All six victims have since been released from the hospital and are expected to make a full recovery, including two who were critically wounded in the shooting. Authorities are still investigating initial reports that one of the victims was also a shooter in the incident, HPD said. Police will not release his name at this time.

One of the suspected shooters was identified as Kasi Pohahua, 52, of San Mateo. Police executed four search warrants and one arrest warrant in Hayward, Redwood City and San Mateo.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Pohahua was arrested on Thursday with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service and the Hayward Police Department. He faces charges for attempted murder, a negligent shooting and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Pohahua was booked into the Santa Rita County Jail. Police say a third shooter has been identified, and they are still at large.

Four other adults were also arrested for gun charges that were not connected to the Ranker Place shooting, police said. A total of eight firearms were confiscated in the searches, police said.

Police are still investigating this shooting. Anyone who has more information about the Ranker Place shooting is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 510-293-7176.