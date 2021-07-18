Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run collision with bicyclist in Millbrae

MILLBRAE (BCN) — A 28-year-old South Carolina man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run collision with a bicyclist in Millbrae on Saturday, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Dai’Quan Jermaine Walker is suspected of driving a blue Honda Civic hatchback that hit a bicyclist about 12:25 p.m. at 210 Adrian Road. The driver left the scene shortly after the collision, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The bicyclist had a complaint of pain in his left leg and arm, authorities said.

Deputies searched the area for the Honda, but didn’t find it. A concerned citizen, however, had recorded the car’s license plate, which led deputies to Walker.

On Sunday, the suspect was found at a motel in Millbrae, arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.