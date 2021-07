Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Fremont last week arrested a man in connection with an indecent exposure incident.

Police said Shane Bequette, 25, was seen on July 13 masturbating in the area of 45128 Warm Springs Blvd.

A resident captured the incident via video surveillance outside of the victim’s residence.

Police said the suspect was also responsible for tampering with a package from the building’s mailroom.