Man arrested in connection to Santa Rosa fatal shooting

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting death of a man in a Santa Rosa parking lot over the weekend, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as 29-year-old Fogatia Fuiava from Santa Rosa.

Around 2:45 a.m. on Monday, detectives and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s SWAT Team served search and arrest warrants in the 300 block of Anteeo Way.

Fuiava was taken into custody and booked at the county jail for murder.

When authorities searched the home, they found evidence in connection to the shooting.

Authorities believe there are more suspects that were involved, in addition to multiple witnesses who have yet to come forward.

Around 9:19 p.m. on Saturday, police arrived in the 1900 block of Sebastopol Road to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The victim was identified as 27-year-old Kenneth McDaniel from Santa Rosa.

Investigators determined that McDaniel was shot multiple times and fell to the ground as the suspects fled the scene.

As an investigation continues, you are asked to contact the city tip line if you have any information.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.