SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a series of commercial burglaries in San Francisco in November and December, police said Thursday. Matt Lake was booked into jail last Sunday in connection with a series of burglaries that started Nov. 13. In the break-ins, a suspect would force entry into the front of a business, causing property damage, and then steal cash from the register, safe or ATM as well as various other items before fleeing. In many of the cases, the suspect fled in a black sedan, according to San Francisco police.

After the first theft reported Nov. 13 in the 2200 block of Taraval Street, four more were reported Nov. 16 in the 800 block of Ulloa Street, the 1800 block of Irving Street, the 1800 block of Taraval Street and the 2300 block of Irving Street. More related burglaries were reported on Nov. 17 in the 500 block of Beach Street, Nov. 20 in the 300 block of 11th Street, Dec. 2 in the 1000 block of Folsom Street, Dec. 4 again in the 100 block of Folsom Street, and Dec. 18 in the 2500 block of Mission Street, police said.

Investigators identified Lake as the suspect and recognized him and the black sedan in the 200 block of Berry Street. He was taken into custody and officers found in the car items believed to be connected to the burglaries, as well as various burglary tools, according to police. Lake was booked into jail on suspicion of nine counts of burglary, arson of a structure, arson of property, possession of burglary tools and receiving stolen property.

According to jail booking logs, he was next set to appear in court on Friday morning.

