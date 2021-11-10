Man arrested in connection to several catalytic converter thefts in Hayward

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – Hayward police say there is one less catalytic converter thief in their city after officers arrested a suspect that may be connected to several recent catalytic converter theft crimes.

“In the photographs that are pictured there are several different rims that belong to a car. A few catalytic converters. A replica handgun with kind of that orange tip, as well as a cutting device which is often used like a burglary tool that can quickly cut out the catalytic converters,” Officer Cassondra Fovel said.

A man arrested for allegedly being in possession of stolen rims is now under investigation for being the primary suspect in several recent catalytic converter thefts in the city of Hayward.

Hayward police spokesperson Officer Cassondra Fovel says it was a previous victim’s description of the suspect that led to officers contacting the man who was in a vehicle filled with these items.

“So, when this case happened just a few days ago he recognized a similar description and thought it could be the same person,” Fovel said.

During the pandemic, law enforcement agencies across the Bay Area have reported that thieves are more attracted than ever to the pollution-fighting catalytic converters, for their precious metals like rhodium, platinum, and palladium which are worth thousands of dollars by the ounce.

“Prius was often a target as an easy vehicle to take the catalytic converters from, as well as trucks because of their nature of being off of the ground,” Fovel said.

Hayward police officials say the best protection is to park in well-lit areas, in your driveway instead of on the street and if possible purchase a catalytic converter lock for your vehicle.