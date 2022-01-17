Man arrested in connection to several commercial burglaries in Mountain View

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Following several commercial burglaries over the holiday season in Mountain View, a man has been arrested in connection to those crimes.

The Mountain View Crime Suppression Unit worked to investigate several burglaries between November and December.

The investigation led to the identification of 43-year-old Anthony Deanda from San Jose as a suspect in the burglaries.

A search warrant was served on Deanda’s San Jose home on Jan. 12. Authorities say they recovered stolen items that connected him to the crimes.

Police arrested Deanda and was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of burglary and possession of narcotics.

“Our team’s relentless commitment to those who are victims of crime really shows here,” said Lt. Armando Espitia. “The team worked around the clock to identify this suspect and recover stolen property. I’m very proud of their hard work.”

Police say more details will be released at a later time as the investigation continues.