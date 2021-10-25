Man arrested in connection to sexually battering women in South San Francisco

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A man has been arrested in connection to multiple sexual battery incidents in South San Francisco, according to police.

Around 8:44 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, police responded to a shopping center located on the 100 block of Hickey Boulevard.

Officials had received a report that an unknown male sexually battered a woman — Investigators determined two other women were sexually battered by the man.

The man was booked into the San Mateo County jail.

His identity was not released.

As police continue to investigate, additional victims or witnesses are asked to contact authorities at (650) 877-8900.