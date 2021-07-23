Man arrested in connection to Walnut Creek shooting that killed 1, injured 3

WALNUT CREEK (BCN) – Police on Thursday arrested a 22-year-old Brentwood man who is suspected of opening fire on a group of people in Walnut Creek early Sunday, killing one person and injuring three others.
Jose Guillermo Casillas-Flores was arrested during a traffic stop and a subsequent search of his home turned up a handgun and ammunition, according to Walnut Creek police.
Casillas-Flores is suspected of shooting the victims at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday on SOS Drive, a short street between North Main Street and Interstate Highway 680, police said.
Lutfi Abbushi, 25, of San Pablo was pronounced dead at the scene and the three other victims were taken to a hospital where they are expected to recover.
Police didn’t say why they think Casillas-Flores opened fire and didn’t disclose the details of his arrest, other than to say it was during a traffic stop.
