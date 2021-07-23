Man arrested in connection to Walnut Creek shooting that killed 1, injured 3

WALNUT CREEK (BCN) – Police on Thursday arrested a 22-year-old Brentwood man who is suspected of opening fire on a group of people in Walnut Creek early Sunday, killing one person and injuring three others.

Jose Guillermo Casillas-Flores was arrested during a traffic stop and a subsequent search of his home turned up a handgun and ammunition, according to Walnut Creek police.

Casillas-Flores is suspected of shooting the victims at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday on SOS Drive, a short street between North Main Street and Interstate Highway 680, police said.

INVESTIGATION UPDATE: July 22, 2021, 2:00 p.m. https://t.co/xYfPw8zkaa via @Nextdoor

Walnut Creek Police have made an arrest in connection with the homicide that took place in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 18. 22-year-old Jose Casillas-Flores was arrested. pic.twitter.com/9IjySBP0U4 — Walnut Creek PD (@walnutcreekpd) July 23, 2021

Lutfi Abbushi, 25, of San Pablo was pronounced dead at the scene and the three other victims were taken to a hospital where they are expected to recover.

Police didn’t say why they think Casillas-Flores opened fire and didn’t disclose the details of his arrest, other than to say it was during a traffic stop.