VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been arrested in connection with a 2021 killing of a 78-year-old woman, the Vallejo Police Department (VPD) said Thursday. Elijah Pulealii, 19, was taken into custody on Wednesday after a months-long search.

VPD officers responded to the 200 block of University Avenue at about 9:43 a.m. on August 13, 2021, for the report of a dead woman inside a home. Members of the Vallejo police and fire departments responded and pronounced her dead at the scene.

She was later identified as 78-year-old Linda Tyrrell. An autopsy revealed that she died from an assault, police said.

In April 2022, the Solano County District Attorney’s Office filed homicide charges against Pulealii and issued a warrant for his arrest. Vallejo detectives have been searching for him since then.

In December 2022, the US Marshals Office joined the search for Pulealii. US Marshals found him in Brisbane and arrested him on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VPD’s Detective Brian Murphy at (707) 648-5430 or Brian.Murphy@cityofvallejo.net.