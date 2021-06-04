Man arrested in connection with assault of 73-year-old in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL (BCN) – Police in San Rafael have arrested a man in connection with an assault last weekend of a 73-year-old man.

Francisco Collin Camey, 23, was arrested on suspicion of assault causing great bodily injury, causing harm to an elder, mayhem and battery with serious injury, according to the San Rafael Police Department.

On Sunday at 1:30 p.m., officers responded to several calls of an elderly man who was covered in blood and asking for help in the downtown area of San Rafael.

The victim was transported to a hospital and placed in the intensive care unit with injuries that were considered life-threatening, police said.

After canvassing the area and locating surveillance footage from neighboring businesses and traffic cameras, police were able to identify the suspect in the assault as Camey.

Camey was ultimately located and taken into custody.