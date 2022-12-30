The City of Fairfield Calif. Police Department logo. seal badge (Photo courtesy of the Fairfield Police Department)

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (BCN) — Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Fairfield on Wednesday.

Sean Miron, 46, of Fairfield, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, weapons crimes, multiple DUI crimes and hit-and-run resulting in death or injury, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

On Wednesday at 5:22 p.m., officers responded to a bicyclist who was struck by a vehicle on Cordelia Road.

The bicyclist, a man, died of his injuries, police said.

Responding officers learned the driver, identified as Miron, was driving a 2022 silver Chevrolet Silverado when he struck the bicyclist, fled the scene and then drove to Suisun City.

Police said Miron struck a vehicle in a second collision and fled that scene as well.

Police in Suisun City detained Miron and a 22-year-old passenger identified as David Vernonrojo.

Investigators also found a firearm with a threaded barrel in the vehicle, police said.

KRON On is streaming live

Police said Miron has three prior DUI convictions and as a convicted felon is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Vernonrojo was additionally arrested on suspicion of weapons-related crimes, police said.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved.