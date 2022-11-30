ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — An Antioch man was arrested in connection with an armed robbery and homicide at a Chevron gas station on Saturday, the Antioch Police Department (APD) announced on Wednesday. The homicide victim was James Williams, an employee of the gas station.

Ronald Jackson Jr., 20, was charged by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office with robbery and possession of stolen property with a firearm enhancement. The DA did not charge him with murder.

APD was called to the gas station, located at 2701 Contra Loma Boulevard, just after 2:00 a.m. early Saturday morning. They arrived to find a man lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Police said Williams was held at gunpoint in what was described as a “botched robbery.” The suspect(s) fled the scene on foot.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

While an arrest has been made, anyone with information is asked to call APD’s Detective Duffy at (925)-779-6890.