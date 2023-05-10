(KRON) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to multiple bank robberies that occurred earlier this year, according to the San Jose Police Department. The arrest stems from a March 9 incident of attempted bank robbery on the 5600 block of Silver Creek Valley Road. Although not named in the SJPD press release, there is a Comerica Bank branch located at 5601 Silver Creek Valley Road.

According to SJPD, the suspect handed the bank teller a note stating he had a gun and demanding money. The suspect then left the bank before any money was handed over. An investigation identified David Razzaqui as the primary suspect.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Razzaqui on May 2 and he was arrested in San Jose while in possession of a stolen vehicle. Razzaqui, 35, was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for robbery and attempted robbery.

The investigation also determined that Razzaqui was responsible for a bank robbery in February in the City of Saratoga. Anyone with information on these or similar cases is asked to contact Detective Mendoza with the San Jose PD Robbery Unit at (408) 277-4166.