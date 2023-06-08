(KRON) — A man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred more than a year ago, the Palo Alto Police Department said. A young child was allegedly present when the robbery happened.

The robbery happened at about 6:30 p.m. on April 15, 2022, after the victim, a man in his 30s, had just parked in the driveway of his home on the 900 block of Bryant Street. Police said he opened the car’s rear door to get his young relative out before the suspect vehicle approached.

A passenger got out of the suspect car, pointed a pistol at the victim, and demanded his watch, per PAPD. The suspect vehicle’s driver remained in the car with a gun trained on the victim.

PAPD said the victim handed over his watch, and the suspects drove away in a black, two-door vehicle. The suspects did not “address” the child during the incident, police said.

An investigation by PAPD detectives identified Tommy Walter Miller, 25, of South San Francisco, as the driver of the suspect car.

Miller was also connected to four 2022 car burglaries in downtown Palo Alto, which happened on March 30, April 13, April 13, and April 15. In all of these instances, suspects smashed the windows of parked vehicles and took property, including multiple laptops. The property totaled more than $11,000 in value.

Santa Clara County Superior Court issued an arrest warrant for Miller for one count of robbery and four counts of auto burglary. All five counts are felonies.

Miller was arrested Wednesday at 9:28 a.m. Detectives are still attempting to identify the second suspect in the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call (650) 329-2413.