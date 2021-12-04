Man arrested in connection with possession of assault weapon

SANTA ROSA (BCN) – Police in Santa Rosa on Saturday arrested a man in connection with several crimes including possession of an assault weapon.

Alex Casillas, 32, of Lake County, was arrested on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a loaded firearm, possession of an assault weapon, possession of a loaded firearm in public and possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

On Saturday at 12:52 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a code violation on Santa Rosa Avenue in the area of the Hearn over cross.

Police said the officer noted an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and Casillas admitting to having a large quantity of marijuana.

Casillas opened his backpack, and the officer saw several rounds of ammunition in the backpack.

During an ensuing search, the officer discovered a loaded assault weapon concealed inside the backpack, ammunition and marijuana.

Casillas was taken into custody without incident.