SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Rosa on Thursday arrested a man in connection with possession of child pornography.

Jeffery Jon Billings, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography with a previous conviction requiring registration under the Sex Offender Registration Act, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

In August of 2022, detectives began investigating a tip a convicted sex offender was in possession of child pornography and identified Billings as the suspect. On Thursday at 8:50 a.m., detectives from the Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault unit spoke with Billings at the Santa Rosa Police Department, and he was ultimately arrested.

Detectives then served a search warrant at Billings’ residence in the 600 block of West Avenue and collected numerous items of evidence, police said.

